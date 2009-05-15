International Drug & Explosives Detection Firm IDenta Corp. Announced Today That the Agreement Has Been Signed

Jerusalem - (Marketwire) - IDenta Corp. (PINKSHEETS: IDTA) announced today that the agreement with the major US marketing company based in New York has been signed, whereby IDenta’s new General Screening Drug Testing Kit will be placed in eight of the largest chain stores and drug stores in the United States and Canada. With this agreement, IDenta’s test kits will be available locally to virtually every resident in the US and Canada.

The names of the Marketing Company, the chain stores and pharmacies, will be released at a later date as well as sales projections. Two of the chain stores have a sales presence on television and IDenta’s kits could be featured on TV.

The new General Screening Drug Testing Kit will be sold worldwide and is currently being introduced in parts of Europe.

IDenta Corp CEO Yaacov Shoham states, “This is the most significant step since we started our marketing and sales, and the first stages of the agreement will be implemented in the near future. We are very excited about the possibilities that this agreement will make the new General Screening Drug Testing Kit well known and available to everyone in the US and Canada. This is a very unique test kit and will have no competition in the stores. Any home, school, business or any individual who desires to test a suspected substance will be able to do so and get instant results to know if it is any of 19 different illicit drugs.”

The new General Screening Drug Testing Kit features the high standards of IDenta’s different products:

-- No false positives, easy-to-use, reliable, safe, works on trace

amounts, inexpensive, environmentally green.

The new kit is already being manufactured and is intended for the legal law enforcement agencies also, but it is especially directed to the retail-consumer market, (worried parents, schools, working place, etc.)

This one kit will give a positive response for the following 19 types of known drugs: Heroin, Cocaine/Crack, Methamphetamine, Amphetamine, MDMA, Ephedrine, LSD, Methadone, Ketamine, PCP, Pentazocine, Propoxyphene, PMA, Oxycodone, AMT, DMT, Mescaline, Pethidine.

The use of it is very simple, breaking only up to two ampoules, and getting the positive color that will indicate the presence of one of the mentioned illicit drugs.

If no positive color developed after the two broken ampoules, absolutely no illicit drug is present.

IDenta Corp CEO Yaacov Shoham states, “The new detector will be a major factor in the drug detection field, especially in the retail-consumer market where only IDenta’s Confirm drug detectors are present so far.”

This new kit will allow consumers to know immediately the most important question, if the suspected substance is an illicit drug or not.

IDenta Corp. plans include opening a new manufacturing plant in the US because of the expected increased demand for the kits.

IDenta kits will be distributed in North America from the recently opened office and warehouse in Pennsylvania.

IDenta’s test kits will also be available through the internet.

ABOUT IDENTA

Since 2003, IDenta Corporation has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site drug, drug precursor and explosive detection kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes products for the both professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Accutest® IDenta products are being promoted through major Law Enforcement trade journals, such as The Law Enforcement Technology Magazine, Law Officer Magazine, American Probation and Parole Journal, the NarcOfficer magazine and Police Magazine. Both companies and their representatives are also participating in numerous industry trade shows. Accutest® IDenta is also a nominee for the 2008 Forensics Innovation Awards by the Cygnus Law Enforcement Group.

Information concerning IDenta’s entire product line may be found at www.IDenta.biz and http://www.accutest.net/.

