New Patrol Car Kit from ProPac Speeds Emergency Medical Response
ProPac’s rugged new Patrol Car Kit comes loaded with medical emergency response essentials, yet is compact enough to store easily in trunk. Components are organized in ProPac’s exclusive Tri-Pac design: 3 primary zippered compartments, 3 detachable sub-pacs and 3 ways to carry: carry handle, shoulder strap and backpack style straps.
If you don’t already know us, only ProPac has a full service team that delivers emergency response kits, trailers and equipment with custom packing and your logo–on time, on budget. Our “best value” products and services are trusted and tried: they’re the standard in many response plans and scenarios.
Order the ProPac Patrol Car Kit online at propacusa.com.
Contact Team ProPac to learn more: propac@propacusa.com or call 1-800-345-3036 to learn more.