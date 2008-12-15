AE Light Introduces Top Gun P.I. (Personal Issue) LED Tactical Flashlight

Grants Pass, OR — AE Light, just introduced their new Top Gun P.I. (Personal Issue), LED tactical flashlight. Designed for law enforcement, security, armed forces, emergency services, and much more, the Top Gun P.I. packs a lot of punch for its size.

200 Lumen output, with a projection distance up to 300’, beam convergence 15 degrees fixed, and color temperature of 6000K. Run time is 4hrs, using rechargeable lithium ion, 2200mAh battery with fading to 6 hours, or 2 hours with CR123A lithium batteries, for times when recharging is not an option. The Top GUN P.I., measures 5.5” long, and weighs just 3 ounces.

Representing the latest in LED technology, Top Gun P.I. is manufactured with aircraft quality hard black anodized aluminum for better wear protection. Powered by American made CREE LED, recognized as the brightest and best in the world. The light has a textured grip that allows for a non-slip hold, a lens made of unbreakable materials, deep polished parabola reflector, and is ROHS compliant.

The rear tactical switch features hard on/off, or momentary flash capability, and is rated IPX7 (waterproof up to 1 meter / 10’ limited duration).

Included are 2-rechargeable lithium batteries, AC/DC multi volt charger, and belt carry pouch. Charger features smart 110-240V-w/cutoff circuits & 12-24V capable, with cigarette power plug, and charges one or two batteries at once, so a spare is always ready.

Optional accessories include: Tail cap switches: 100%, 50%, strobe / 100%, 25%

Pistol grip pressure switch

Pistol mounts depending on type of weapon specified

Gooseneck mount

Bicycle mount

Top Gun P.I. may be ordered direct from AE Light and Dealer inquiries invited. For more information visit www.aelight.com or Contact Sales Department at AE Light, 1498 Rogue River Hwy,

Grants Pass, OR 97527. Phone: 541-471-8988. Fax: 541-471-2263. E-Mail: HID@AELight.com