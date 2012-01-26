ASP Introduces First Micro USB Rechargeable Tactical LED Light

Appleton, WI -- Armament Systems and Procedures (ASP), one of the most respected names in law enforcement products, has officially introduced the Triad USB, the market’s first Micro USB rechargeable tactical LED light.

Powered by a 18650-lithium ion battery, the Triad USB’s revolutionary technology produces a brilliant 300 lumens of light with a continuous runtime of 90 minutes. The Triad USB design incorporates all the key features of ASP’s Triad Series’ lights, including the 3-position intermittent, locking and constant-on switch, which provides police officers with unparrelled performance in any situation.

ASP Chairman and CEO Kevin Parsons, Ph.D., says the rechargeable Triad USB allows users to fully re-charge their duty light with the Micro USB, the power connector that cell phone manufacturers have agreed to implement as a standard universal phone charger in 2012.

“The Triad USB technology will eliminate the need in many cases for an additional power cord,” Parsons said. “Our goal with the Triad USB is to deliver unprecedented convenience in a duty light without compromising dependability.”

In addition to a Micro USB retractable cord, the Triad USB comes with a detachable and reversible pocket clip, a zippered travel case, an A/C wall charger and a D/C car charger.

For the latest ASP news, go to www.asp-usa.com or follow ASP on Facebook www.facebook.com/aspusa and Twitter www.twitter.com/ASP_USA.

About ASP / “Protecting Those Who Protect”

ASP is one of the industry’s foremost suppliers of Batons, Restraints, Training, OC products and LED lighting. It has stood for innovative designs, flawless function and an unmatched standard of service since K.evin Parsons, Ph.D., founded the company in 1976. ASP holds more than 100 product patents and provides almost $2 million in free training each year to law enforcement. ASP is ISO 9001:2008 Certified. All products are designed in the United States.