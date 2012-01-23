ASP Introduces its “Next Generation” Wearable LED Light

Appleton, WI - Armament Systems and Procedures (ASP), one of the most respected names in law enforcement products, is proud to introduce the new Sapphire USB, the only micro USB rechargeable LED light of its kind and size on the market. Watch the product video.

With an all-metal frame, Armorized glass side panels and a Nichia LED that produces 20 lumens of light, the Sapphire USB is significantly sturdier and brighter (10 times brighter) than its popular predecessors in the ASP wearable light line.

A Lithium polymer battery powers the Sapphire USB, which will run uninterrupted for approximately 90 minutes, and can be fully recharged with the Micro USB plug, the power connector cell phone manufacturers have agreed to implement as a standard universal phone charger in 2012.

Conveniently clipped to clothing or equipment, the Sapphire USB has an ambidextrous top-mounted on-off switch. The unique design also allows users to push the on-off switch down for intermittent light or slide the on-off switch forward for a continuous beam.

The Sapphire USB is designed with both public safety professionals and the general consumer in mind, said ASP Chairman and CEO Kevin Parsons, Ph.D. “The Sapphire USB is an everyday light for everybody,” Parsons said. “It’s small enough to take with you everywhere and reliable enough to keep you safe in every situation.” A Micro USB converter and USB connector are included.

