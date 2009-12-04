Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Announces Their New Website and New Product Catalog for 2010

Kingston, MA - (Marketwire) Brite-Strike® Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BSTK) announced today that their new website has gone live. The new website is easier to navigate and has all of the new products for 2010. Visitors can download the new 28 page catalog for free in a PDF file.

“These changes underscore the growth of our product-line,” said Glenn Bushee, president of Brite-Strike. “We highlighted all our new products at the Milipol Show in Paris, which ended Friday, and the response was extraordinary. We talked with buyers from 42 different countries, and are in discussions with 31 new distributors to carry the entire product-line. The DLC, Duty-Light Camera, was attracting crowds the entire show, and generated 2 co-branding proposals,” said Mr. Bushee.

The new TOC, Tactical Observation Camera, BTL150 Basic Tactical Lights, BDRC220, Tactical Blue-Dot rechargeable tactical light, “Flexaton” BIL, Flexible Baton with Integrated Light with Tactical Touch switch and Roto-Loc articulating light holster were all unveiled to the public.

Europeans are obsessed with quality and true innovation and recognize BSTI as a leader in both as well as “the” leader in use of light as a less than lethal option, stated Bushee.

In another un-related development, the Company announced that the first 4 letters have gone out to companies believed to be infringing on Brite-Strike patents.

