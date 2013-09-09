New Pink Model of Streamlight® PROTAC HL® to Benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation®

Eagleville, Penn. – Streamlight® Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment, has introduced a pink version of its high lumen ProTac HL® tactical flashlight. The new model is the latest in the company’s line of “pink” flashlight products designed to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), a not-for-profit organization that strives to prevent and find a cure for breast cancer.

Streamlight will donate $3.00 from the sale of each pink ProTac HL to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. To date, the company has donated over $450,000 to the research organization from sales proceeds of its existing pink flashlight products, including pink versions of its Strion® LED tactical light and Nano Light® key chain light.

“Breast cancer affects millions of women and their families, and Streamlight is proud to continue doing our part to help raise money for a cure for this devastating disease,” said Loring Grove, Streamlight’s Global Brand Manager, and a breast cancer survivor.

The ProTac HL uses the latest in C4® LED technology to deliver 600 lumens and 16,000 candela. With its extraordinary lumen light output, it is designed for flooding an area with light, while still providing a strong, focused beam. The combination of its high lumen output and small size make it one of the brightest, most convenient, personal carry lights available, ideal for safety uses such as lighting up a dark path, or an entire room. It also is useful for a variety of other applications, such as performing jobs around house, or for family camping trips, for example.

The ProTac HL provides a run time of one hour and 15 minutes on the high setting. On the low setting, the light delivers 33 lumens and 18 hours of run time. Its strobe setting provides 2.5 hours of continuous run time.

The light is manufactured from sturdy aluminum with an anodized finish, and includes a convenient multi-function, push-button, tactical tail switch. Measuring 5.40 inches in length, it weighs only 5.6 ounces.

The BCRF Pink ProTac HL has an MSRP of $141.67 and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.



About BCRF

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, founded in 1993, is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to achieve prevention and a cure for breast cancer by providing critical funding for innovative clinical and genetic research, as well as increasing public awareness about good breast health. A minimum of 85% of all funds raised goes to breast cancer research grants and awareness programs.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, weapon light/laser sighting devices and vehicle solar charging devices for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.