Nightstick Announces SLR-2120 Rechargeable Under Hood Work Light

When it comes to lighting versatility the new Nightstick® SLR-2120 Rechargeable Under Hood Work Light is far from ordinary. With a tubular shaped LED light bar the SLR-2120 is powered by an industry leading lithium-ion rechargeable battery that gives users a whopping 1,200 Lumens of intense yet soft LED lighting in full-power mode, and 650 lumens in half-power mode.

While the SLR-2120 Under Hood Work Light is purpose built as an all LED, hands-free floodlight for the automobile enthusiast, this rechargeable work light comes with an adjustable cradle that has a pair of spring-loaded, foam-covered grippers that will extend 48”-77” to fit on the underside of virtually any automobile hood. The light bar is then free to rotate 360 degrees to place the lighting exactly where it’s needed. The dual on/off buttons, one located on each of the two handles, operate in tandem with each other. One press of either button turns the light on in Full-power Mode, a second press and you’re in Half-power Mode and then a third press, turns the light off.

The light bar can easily be removed from the included cradle bracket. Each handle independently rotates up or down with 200+ degrees range of motion while the flat surface at the end of each handle can also serve as a stand for the light bar. Additionally, there are a 3 flush-mounted magnets located in the end of each handle which allows one or both ends of the light bar to be attached to virtually any flat metal surface. Each handle conveniently includes an integrated recessed hook that swivels 360 degrees making it possible to hang the light bar vertically. Included AC & DC Power Supplies/Chargers power the Nightstick SLR-2120 during use (run-charge capability) and/or as a way to recharge the unit when not in use. The SLR-2120 runs for 4.5 hours at 1,200 Lumens, and 8.5 hours at 650 Lumens.

“It’s the extras that make the Nightstick SLR-2120 unlike any lighting tool you have ever seen, or used” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “With 1,200 lumens of lighting versatility that can be placed horizontal, vertical, rotated 360 degrees, hung by integrated hooks, magnetized, and so on, the result of the extras makes this Under Hood Work Light, well extraordinary.”

