NIGHTSTICK Introduces 2-in-1 Flashlight/Safety Light Series

WYLIE, TX, - Bayco, the leader in professional LED task lights introduces the NIGHTSTICK PRO 2-in-1 all LED Flashlight / Safety Light series, designed specifically for public safety, military, utility services and security professionals.

“Bayco’s professional LED flashlight portfolio continues to expand by reaching into specific safety and security market applications. Our customers requested a flashlight that addressed the needs of traffic control and security professionals”, says Bijan Bayat, founder and CEO of Bayco. “The specs, required colored lights of white, red, blue and amber, configured to either flash on and off alternate between two colors while incorporating a full size flashlight with powerful light output. As with all professional lights used on the street, long run-time is a must.

Our engineering team responded with the Nightstick PRO 2-in-1 Safety Light series with seven models that work in every traffic situation. For added utility, there’s a removable magnetic clip and lanyard ring for belt carry. The NIGHTSTICK PRO Safety Light series are by far the safest lights to carry when directing traffic or marking a hazard area.”

The NIGHTSTICK PRO Safety Lights each have a 150 lumens CREE® flashlight LED for conventional flashlight illumination. The safety light uses two sets of 30 colored LEDs to provide exceptional attention-getting visibility both during the day and at night.

Included are 4 premium AA alkaline batteries that can be easily replaced, plus a powerful, removable clip magnet and a lanyard ring for belt carry.

Typical usage includes: Traffic Control, Security, Utility Services and Military Police.

Model Safety Light Color Safety Light Functions

60 LEDs Constant

Safety Light

Run-Time Hours Flashing

Safety Light

Run-Time Hours NSP-1162 Red Constant - half power - flashing 4 Full Power

8 half Power 16 NSP-1164 Blue Constant - half power - flashing 4 Full Power

8 half Power 16 NSP-1166 White Constant - half power - flashing 4 Full Power

8 half Power 16 NSP-1168 Amber Constant - half power - flashing 4 Full Power

8 half Power 16 NSP-1170 Blue & Red Alternating flash 4 Full Power 16

Alternating Flasher NSP-1172 White & Red Alternating flash 4 Full Power 16

Alternating Flasher NSP-1174 White & Amber Constant white - flashing amber 30 LED

Floodlight = 8 24

NIGHTSTICK PRO SAFETY LIGHT SERIES

• 150 lumens CREE® LED

• 120 lumens colored LED safety light (60 LEDs)

• 35,000 hour LED life

• Two switch operation #1-Momentary or constant flashlight, #2- Safety light – constant or flashing

• Oval shape is ergonomically comfortable

• Non-slip textured body and soft-touch finish

• Rugged engineered polymer housing is impact, chemical and moisture resistant

• 4 premium AA alkaline batteries included

• Heavy duty removable magnetic clip attaches to any steel object of hands-free operation

• Limited Lifetime Warranty

• Meets European community directives

For more information about the NIGHTSTICK brand as well as Bayco’s complete line of professional task lighting products, contact our Sales Team at 800-233-2155 or visit www.baycoproducts.com.

At Bayco, we believe that Life Depends On Light™