Streamlight® debuts 18650 USB lithium ion battery with integrated charging port

USB battery that reinvents rechargeability

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, introduced the Streamlight® 18650 USB lithium ion Battery with an integrated micro USB charging port. The battery transforms multi-fuel, high-performance lighting tools into rechargeable systems, providing an alternative to disposable CR123A batteries.

“We introduced the Streamlight 18650 USB rechargeable Li-Ion battery to give tactical, outdoor, law enforcement and other users an alternate power source for charging our newer flashlight models that accept 18650 rechargeable or standard lithium batteries,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Charging has never been easier, as the integrated micro USB input on this new 18650 battery charges from any Streamlight USB power adapter and most other USB sources.”

LED charge status indicators that are built into the battery top indicate charging status, including red for charging and green for fully charged. The USB charge port can recharge the battery in five hours.

The new 18650 USB battery offers 3.7V, 2600mAh and is rechargeable up to 500 times. An integrated safety circuit protects the battery from over discharge and overcharge.

The all-new battery provides an economic alternative to disposable CR123A batteries for the growing line of Streamlight flashlights that are designed to accept both battery types, including: the ProTac® HL-X USB; the ProTac® 2L-X USB; the PolyTac® X USB; and the ProTac® HL 5-X USB.

Streamlight 18650 USB lithium ion batteries are available individually or in two packs with an MSRP of $20.00 and $40.00, respectively. Each product comes with a Streamlight Limited Two Year Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook; twitter.com; instagram; and youtube.