Streamlight Debuts First High Lumen Headlamp

ProTac HL® Headlamp Delivers 540 Lumens, Features Aluminum Body

Eagleville, Penn. – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced its first high lumen lithium battery headlamp, the ProTac HL® Headlamp, delivering a blinding 540 lumens. The first in the company’s headlamp line to feature a lightweight, machined aluminum body, it is one of the brightest headlights available for its size, ideal for a variety of tactical, outdoor, first responder and industrial applications.

“The ProTac HL Headlamp uses the latest in high lumen technology to provide maximum illumination of an immediate area, such as an emergency or crime scene, a campsite, plant floor, vehicle engine, or other areas that a user needs to flood with light,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “The headlamp also provides the convenience of hands-free operation, and features a sturdy, lightweight body that is extremely comfortable to wear.”

Featuring Streamlight’s TEN-TAP™ programming, the ProTac HL Headlamp enables users to select among three programs to suit their preference or operating needs: high/medium/low (the factory default setting); high only; or low/medium/high. In addition to its high lumen light output, the ProTac HL Headlamp provides 7,400 candela peak beam intensity and a run time of one hour and 45 minutes on the high setting. On medium, the light provides 95 lumens and eight hours of run time, and on low, it delivers 36 hours of run time and 18 lumens. It uses two 3 Volt CR123A lithium batteries.

The ProTac HL Headlamp features a C4® LED that is impervious to shock with a 50,000 hour lifetime. The headlamp’s casing is fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, and the light includes a convenient multi-function, push-button switch. This switch provides easy, one-handed operation of the headlamp’s momentary or variable intensity modes.

The ProTac HL Headlamp measures 3.66 inches wide. Weighing only 6.6 ounces, the headlamp comes packaged with an elastic headband and a rubber headband for helmet mounting.

The new headlight features an IPX4 rated design for water-resistant operation and is impact-resistance tested to 1 meter. Available in black, the ProTac HL Headlamp has an MSRP of $99.00 and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.



Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, weapon light/laser sighting devices and vehicle solar charging devices for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.