Streamlight launches Wedge rechargeable EDC light

Slim, compact design for everyday pocket carry; delivers up to 1,000 lumens. (Courtesy photo)

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, introduced the Wedge, a USB-C rechargeable everyday carry flashlight with a thin, compact design for deep pocket carry. Featuring an intuitive rotating thumb switch, the Wedge provides two modes: 300 lumen Constant On mode and 1,000-lumen momentary THRO (Temporarily Heightened Regulated Output) mode.

“With its unique ergonomic design, the Wedge sets a new standard for EDC pocket lights,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “It’s both slim and flat so that it can be carried comfortably, features a reversible pocket clip and allows for full concealment in a pants pocket. It’s the ideal EDC light, whether for patrol duty or tactical maneuvers, outdoor uses, or automotive, industrial and DIY jobs.”

On the THRO momentary setting, the Wedge delivers a 35-second burst of 1,000 lumens and 3,000 candela over a 110-meter beam distance. In Constant On mode, it provides 300 lumens, 1,200 candela, a beam distance of 69 meters and a 3-hour run time.

The Wedge uses a 1500 mAh Lithium Polymer cell battery that recharges by plugging a USB-C cord into the light’s waterproof rear socket. Red and green LEDs indicate charging status.

Made from rugged anodized aluminum, the Wedge measures just 5.46 inches long and 1.0 inch high, and weighs 3.3 ounces. The new light is IPX7-rated for waterproof operation to one meter; it also is impact-resistance tested to one meter.

Available in black and coyote, the Wedge has an MSRP of $149.95 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc.; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.