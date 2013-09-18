Streamlight Marks Sponsorship of the Travis Manion Foundation

Proceeds of Flashlight Sales Donated to Foundation

Eagleville, Penn. – Streamlight® Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance flashlights and weapon light/laser sighting devices, recently marked its third year of involvement as a sponsor of The Travis Manion Foundation, contributing to programs that honor and assist the nation’s veterans, first responders, and families of fallen heroes.

As part of its sponsorship support, Streamlight donated a portion of the proceeds from sales of its Coyote Nano Light® to the Foundation. The keychain light features a double-sided FOB with the Travis Manion Foundation logo. Streamlight donates $1.00 for every light sold.

The company also continued to serve as a sponsor of the Foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Run, which honors the sacrifices of veteran, first responder, civilian, and military heroes of 9/11 and the wars since.

“We are very proud to continue our relationship with the Travis Manion Foundation and its 9/11 Heroes Run,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “As the lighting tools brand of choice by first responders, whatever uniform they wear, we have a long tradition of supporting organizations that help the families of fallen heroes and recognizing those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Named for a brave young Marine who was killed by sniper fire in Iraq, the Travis Manion Foundation provides assistance to military veterans and the families of fallen heroes through grants, scholarships, races, and its signature run. The initial 5K race has grown to 53 races with thousands of participants throughout the United States and internationally.

The 9/11 Heroes Run welcomes runners and walkers of all levels. Events take place all over the world, on or near September 11th, and are 100% organized by local community volunteers. For more information, visit http://www.travismanion.org/.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, weapon light/laser sighting devices and vehicle solar charging devices for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.