Streamlight renews C.O.P.S. support for 21st year

Company donates nearly $127,000 from sales proceeds, sponsors virtual 5K/1 mile fun run to benefit C.O.P.S.

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices for the law enforcement market, has donated nearly $127,000 to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), renewing the company’s support for the 21st year in a row. Streamlight’s donations over the years have helped to underwrite ongoing programs and activities for survivors of fallen officers.

In addition to sponsoring a variety of C.O.P.S. programs and events, each year Streamlight earmarks $1.00 from the sale of each Blue Nano Light to C.O.P.S. The keychain flashlight boasts a super bright white LED and a double-sided FOB that features the C.O.P.S. logo on one side and Streamlight’s logo on the other side. Streamlight also donates $2.00 from the sale of each Blue Siege AA lantern, featuring one white and two blue LEDs, and the C.O.P.S. logo on its globe.

This year, Streamlight will hold its 6th Annual 5K/1 Mile Fun Walk virtually, with participants completing a virtual run or walk at the location and time of their choice between August 15-29. The first 250 registrants to sign up by August 1 will receive an event t-shirt by mail. Click here to register.

Participants can join Streamlight’s Facebook event by clicking here or follow #SLCOPS5K to watch people participate nationwide.

“Streamlight is proud to support C.O.P.S. in their efforts to provide education and resources to the law enforcement community, including survivors of the fallen,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “As avid supporters of first responders, we are committed to making sure that the law enforcement community has the tools they need to keep themselves safe.”

Today, more than 50 C.O.P.S. chapters nationwide provide resources to some 50,000 survivors, including immediate and extended families and co-workers of officers who have died in the line of duty.

For more information about C.O.P.S., please visit nationalcops.org.

