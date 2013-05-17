Streamlight® Upgrades Four ProTac® Models

Enhanced Flashlights Also Now Feature TEN-TAP™ Programmable Switch

Eagleville, Penn. – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, has significantly upgraded the lumen light output of four lights from its popular ProTac® tactical series: the ProTac® 1L, ProTac ® 2L, ProTac® 1AA, and ProTac® 2AA. Combining compact size and C4® LED technology, the upgraded lights are among the most versatile personal carry lights available for users, ranging from law enforcement personnel to industrial technicians.

All four upgraded lights now feature Streamlight’s new TEN-TAP™ programming, which enables users to select among three programs: high/strobe/low (the factory default setting); high only; or low/high.

“Streamlight has increased the lumen output, run times, candela and beam distances on the high setting for these ProTac lights without compromising their compact size,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “We also have added flexibility with the TEN-TAP programming switch to suit their preference or operating needs.”

On high, the upgraded lights now feature a range of 70 to 260 lumens and run times of up to three hours; on low, run times range from 24 to 50 hours. On the strobe setting, the ProTac 2L runs for six hours, while the other three lights run for four hours.

The ProTac 1L and ProTac 2L use one or two 3 Volt CR123A lithium batteries, respectively, which have a shelf life of 10 years. The ProTac 1AA and the ProTac 2AA are powered by one and two AA alkaline batteries, respectively; the use of a lithium battery will extend the run time of the ProTac 1AA.

Each light features a C4 LED for extreme brightness. A multi-function, push-button tactical tail switch allows for one-handed operation of the lights’ momentary, variable intensity, and strobe modes.

Similar to other models in the ProTac series, these lights are thin and easy to carry, weighing between 2 and 3.4 ounces with batteries, and measuring between 3.43 and 6.14 inches.

With bodies fabricated from machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the lights also feature an anti-roll face cap and a glass lens that is O-ring sealed. All four lights are IPX7 rated for waterproof operation to one meter for 30 minutes, and are two-meter impact resistance tested. Each includes a removable pocket clip and holster.

The ProTac 1AA, ProTac 2AA, ProTac 1L, and ProTac 2L have MSRPs of $68.00, $70.00, $72.00 and $80.00, respectively, and include Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, weapon light/laser sighting devices and vehicle solar charging devices for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com