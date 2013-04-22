Streamlight® Upgrades TLR-1® and TLR-2® Gun-Mounted Lights

Eagleville, Pa. – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, announced it has upgraded the lumen light output and intensity of its “traditional” TLR gun-mounted tactical lights. The upgraded models include the TLR-1® and the TLR-2®, as well as the strobe-equipped versions of these lights, the TLR-1® s and the TLR-2® s. Both TLR-2 models also feature an integrated red aiming laser.

“These enhanced traditional LED lights offer extreme brightness and intensity over earlier models, while continuing to deliver long run times and good overall value,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “They provide extraordinarily bright light for the broadest range of tactical situations, whether for directly illuminating a subject or disorienting a target with the strobe mode.”

All four models now provide 300 lumens and 12,000 candela peak beam intensity. Each features a C4® LED that is impervious to shock with a lifetime of 50,000 hours. In addition, Streamlight’s proprietary deep-dish parabolic reflector provides a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination to aid in navigation. The TLR-2 models feature a 650-660 nanometer red laser for long-range targeting.

With extensively live-fire tested impact-resistant construction, all four models are manufactured from 6000-series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish. The housing for the TLR-2 and TLR-2 s laser is fabricated from a high-impact, chemically resistant engineered polymer.

The upgraded models continue to provide 2.5 hours of continuous runtime to the 10% output level, with solid state current regulation for consistent illumination level.

All four lights offer a momentary-to-steady, on-off switch, readily accessible by either right or left hands. The TLR-2 models also provide a three-position mode selector switch for laser only, LED only, or both modes together. The strobe feature on the TLR-1 s and the TLR-2 s is activated by a double-tap of the momentary paddle.

Securely fitting to a broad range of weapons, the TLR lights feature a one-handed snap-on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from gun muzzles when attaching or detaching the lights. The lights mount directly to handguns with Glock-style rails and to all Picatinny rails. All four lights come with keys for Glock-style, Picatinny, Beretta 90two, S&W 99 and S&W TSW rails. The laser sighting feature of both TLR-2 models offers highly accurate sight repeatability when remounting.

The TLR-1 models weigh 4.18 ounces while the TLR-2 models weigh 4.72 ounces. All four

measure 3.39 inches in length and are powered by two 3-volt CR123A lithium batteries, which have a storage life of 10 years. The TLR-1 models feature an IPX7 rated design, making them waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes, while the TLR-2 models feature an IPX4 rated design for water resistant operation.

All four lights come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. The MSRP for the TLR-1 is $194, and the MSRP for the TLR-1 s is $199. The MSRPs for the TLR-2 and TLR-2 s are $483 and $488, respectively.

Headquartered in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting, weapon light/laser sighting devices and vehicle solar charging devices for professional automotive, firefighting, law enforcement, military, industrial and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call (800) 523-7488 or visit http://www.streamlight.com.