Updated Streamlight® Headlamps Feature Improved Brightness and Design

Eagleville, Penn. – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, has updated the design of three of its signature headlamps, the Argo®, Septor®, and Trident®. The enhanced lights feature brighter LEDs and greatly improved design features, essentially making them all-new headlamps with familiar names.

“Streamlight has upgraded the performance and design features of these headlamps to take advantage of the latest technology innovations, and address the hands-free lighting needs of end-users, including industrial and automotive professionals, first responders and outdoor enthusiasts alike,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “Each of the lights offers a unique balance of features, and is meant for different applications, depending on how the light will be used, such as for long-range distance lighting, close-up work or for a broad range of everyday uses.”

The new Argo headlamp features a white C4® LED with three output modes: High for maximum output (150 lumens) with a long-range beam distance; Medium for intense brightness (100 lumens) and longer run times; and Low for extended run times and a less intense beam (45 lumens). The Argo is designed for tasks that require bright white light with a far-reaching beam, such as checking utility lines from the ground or for lighting an outdoor path.

The updated Septor headlamp is ideal for detail work or for working at arm’s length. It offers three modes, including 7 LEDs for close-at-hand tasks (120 lumens); 3 LEDs for light without glare (45 lumens); and 1 LED for an extended 55-hour run time.

The multi-purpose Trident headlamp offers the broadest range of lighting applications for everyday use, meeting lighting needs for both close-up and distance work. It features three lighting modes: 1 white C4 LED for bright light and strong beam distance (80 lumens, 126 meters); (3) 5mm LEDs for intense brightness and longer run time (35 lumens, 10 hours); and (1) 5mm LED for an extended, 53-hour run time.

Each new headlamp also offers a redesigned and more robust ratchet system for the 90◦ tilting head; a co-molded rubber body for even greater durability; and a push-button switch that is easier to use when wearing gloves, and recessed to protect it from being turned on accidentally. The new lights also feature Streamlight’s new low-level battery indicator, a red LED that flashes when voltage is low and batteries are nearly depleted.

The new Argo weighs only 5.4 ounces, while the Septor and Trident lights both weigh 5.5 ounces. All three headlamps are IPX4 rated for water resistance. Each includes elastic and rubber head straps and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

The MSRPs for the Argo, Septor and Trident remain the same: $49.00, $51.00 and $38.00, respectively.

