Diaphorm-Pro Police Merger To Create Better Ballistic Armor Solutions For Police And Military

Diaphorm Technologies, LLC, a leading fabricator of continuously fiber reinforced (CFR) composite parts for sports, automotive aftermarket and ballistic armor applications, has acquired Pro Police Products, a top US distributor of helmets and accessories for police, paramilitary and correctional forces. Diaphorm is headquartered in Salem, NH. Pro Police, formerly Bell Pro Police, is located in Mountain Green, Utah.

“We expect the merger to speed the development of lighter, more cost effective ballistic armor for police, corrections, paramilitary and military personnel,” says Bob Miller, Diaphorm president. Ballistic products will be marketed under the new brand name Max Pro-Police® & Armor.

Prior to the merger, the companies teamed up to develop and market ballistic police helmets that are 30% lighter than their closest competitor while offering equal protection. More than 2000 such ultralight helmets have been sold and are now in use by police forces throughout the US. They combine the lightweight Diaphorm shell with the Pro Police’s popular Comfort Fit suspension system. Diaphorm is also working on a variety of armor projects for OEMs and the US Army, and is producing lightweight CFR manifolds for high performance cars and equipment for hockey, golf and kayaking.

Pursuant to the merger, Randy Smith, former Pro Police president, becomes business development vice president of Diaphorm.

“Pro Police has enjoyed significant market acceptance for its helmets and riot gear over the past 15 years,” says Mr. Smith. “The vertical integration with Diaphorm’s lightweight composites capabilities will enable us to expand on that base. We intend to offer an even wider range of better personal armor solutions for all branches of police, security and military forces – very shortly. Stay tuned”.

Existing operations in Utah will continue under the new banner Max Pro-Police® and Armor. Manufacturing, product development and prototyping will continue at Diaphorm’s Salem, NH operations. In recent years, Diaphorm has developed proprietary processes that push the envelope for molding continuously reinforced thermoplastic composite parts into more intricate shapes and at dramatically lower cost.

For more information, go to www.Diaphorm.com or www.maxpropolice.com.