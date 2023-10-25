Alien Gear Holsters now shipping multi-holster adapter

POST FALLS, Idaho — Alien Gear Holsters, America’s leading brand of durable injection-molded holsters that are in use by LE, military units and well-prepared EDC individuals around the globe, announces that the company is now shipping its new Multi-Holster Adapter. This innovative product permits the connection of a significant number of holsters available on the market today to Alien Gear Holsters’ Rapid Force Belt Slides and Drop Legs via direct mount or QDS attachments. The Multi-Holster Adapter permits the user to quickly, easily and securely add their preferred holster to a wide range of Alien Gear Holster systems.

The Multi-Holster Adapter will work with a wide range of Alien Gear Holsters products and accessories, including: Swivel Drop Leg; Dynamic Drop Leg; a Locking Belt Slide; Low-Mid-High Ride Belt Slides; and the Quick Disconnect System (QDS) attachment. The Multi-Holster Adapter will also work with numerous holsters by other well-recognized manufacturers (including, but not limited to: Safariland, Blackhawk, and Bladetech) and other holster systems on the market. The Multi-Holster Adapter is designed for use with Rapid Force’s Quick Disconnect System (QDS) and is compatible with a wide range of accessories and carry expansions. The additions, upgrades, and add-ons becomes nearly limitless thanks to the installation of the Multi-Holster Adapter.

This new product joins a rapidly expanding group of holsters and accessories by the industry leading Post Falls, Idaho-based company. Other recent releases by Alien Gear Holsters include: Rapid Force Level 2 Slim Holster for the Glock 17; the double-duty holster securing or self-applied TAQ-STRAP tourniquet; and the Dynamic Drop Leg.

To learn more about the many Alien Gear Holsters available and the company’s easy-to-use online holster selection guide, visit www.aliengearholsters.com.

About Alien Gear Holsters

From a concept in 2013 to today’s large-scale manufacturing facility in Post Falls, Idaho, Alien Gear Holsters has worked to ensure that the thousands of holsters the company produces through injection molding for the LE, military and EDC carry civilian markets are sturdy, comfortable and adaptable. The company holds numerous design patents and custom builds orders based on firearms and specific customer preferences. Partner brands for Alien Gear Holsters include: Rapid Force and Bigfoot Gunbelts. More details can be found at aliengearholsters.com or by calling 208-618-8300.