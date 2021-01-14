Alien Gear Holsters announces Rapid Force Duty Holster

POST FALLS, Idaho — Alien Gear Holsters is pleased to announce the launch of the Rapid Force Duty Holster, brand new for the year 2021 and beyond.

The Rapid Force Duty Holster is an evolution of the duty holster, made with the input of real law enforcement officers and military personnel who know what a duty holster has to have, and how it must function in the line of duty.

The Rapid Force Duty Holster is available with Level II or Level III active retention, as well as adjustable passive retention, for the safety and security the uniformed officer needs. It can be ordered for pistols equipped with or without a weapon light and with or without red dot sight.

Active retention comes from an ejection port block and, on Level III models, a tilting locking backstrap. For pistols with a red dot sight, an MRDS hood covers the optic, protecting it from the elements, and drops free when the backstrap is released.

The control system has been designed for a faster, more ergonomic response to the user. The Gross Motor Response system positions both controls to be controlled with a single motion of the shooting hand thumb while maintaining a proper grip on the pistol.

The holster is made from a durable polymer blend similar to the ones used to make many firearms. It is available in plain matte and basketweave finishes, whichever is required by your department.

Available attachment systems include a jacket slot belt slide in Low, Mid or High ride heights, a paddle attachment for plainclothes or off-duty use, as a MOLLE holster for attachment to a vest, or a drop leg attachment.

A quick-detach system is also available as an add-on for any holster configuration, giving you the freedom to move your holster quickly to and from any attachment system.

The Rapid Force Duty Holster is available now for Glock 19 and 17 pistols up to Gen 5, and Gen 4 Glock 22 and Glock 23 pistols. Other popular duty pistols, including the Sig P320 and S&W M&P series, will follow in coming months.

While available for individual purchase, the Rapid Force Duty Holster can also be ordered in lots for departments or agencies. Contact our sales team for further information.

The Rapid Force Duty Holster is made in the USA and comes backed by a 30-day Field Test return period after purchase, and a 3-year warranty against defects in workmanship or materials. Start your field test today at: https://aliengearholsters.com/.

