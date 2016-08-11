Alien Gear Holsters innovates with new Holster-Docking product

HAYDEN, Idaho — Alien Gear Holsters today announced the launch of its latest product, the Cloak Dock, a tool used to secure a Cloak Mod OWB Holster to a flat surface.

The Cloak Dock is simply installed with four 5/8 inch screws to any flat surface made of plastic, wood, drywall or sheet metal.

“The Cloak Dock is an unprecedented step toward insuring self-defense in any environment the average carrier inhabits,” said Thomas Tedder, founder and CEO of Alien Gear Holsters. “Its versatility comprehensively responds to multiple locations, combining the freedom of mobility with the right to bear arms.”

The Cloak Dock, constructed with robust and dependable plastic, may be mounted to novel locations like work desks, vehicles and shop cabinets to revamp any flat surface into a holster for the handgun carrier.

Attach a Cloak Mod OWB holster to the Cloak Dock by sliding the paddle attachment onto the center bar of the easy-to-use docking mechanism, allowing the firearm to be drawn directly from the newly created holster system with either the shell-side or paddle side out. The mounting system additionally accommodates a forward and reverse cant.

The durable Cloak Mod accessory, available for $14.88, is protected by the Alien Gear Holsters’ Forever Warranty and 30-day test drive. For added savings, customers can bundle a Cloak Mod with a Cloak Dock and save an additional $4.88 off their order.

About Alien Gear Holsters

Founded in 2013, Alien Gear Holsters has become a leader in the concealed carry industry. Alien Gear Holsters has experienced unprecedented growth and popularity in the concealed carry industry due to their commitment to comfort, quality, workmanship and affordable prices. Every product from Alien Gear Holsters includes their Iron-Clad Triple Guarantee: a risk free 30-day trial; free shell swaps for life; and a forever warranty that includes free repairs and replacements for life. For more information, visit alieangearholsters.com.