Alien Gear Holsters Offers Several Premium Holster Clip Options

Hayden, ID – Alien Gear Holsters, the most comfortable concealed carry holsters on the planet, is proud to offer six premium holster clip options to concealed carriers. To customize the inside the waistband holster, simply swap out the standard nylon clip with our drum-dyed leather loops, steel clips, or ‘C’ and ‘J’ clips for enhanced concealability.

We have holster clips to fit every lifestyle.

According to Lead Engineer Drew Stephens, equipping the right gun holster clips is crucial to concealing your holster and handgun. The holster C clip and holster J clip are made from a super durable and lightweight material.

“Both the ‘J’ and ‘C’ clips are made of an impact modified nylon called Nylon Super Tough,” Stephens said. “The ‘C’ clip has a smaller visible profile but good retention over a belt, and the ‘J’ clip has the smallest visible profile and hooks under the belt only.”

Although Stephens prefers the enhanced concealability of the ‘C’ and ‘J’ clips, Manufacturing Manager Jonnie Hebert prefers the quality and craftsmanship of Alien Gear’s leather loops, which are complete with directional snaps for added security.

“When you see and feel the quality of these leather loops, you will rest easy knowing that when your holster is attached by this option, it will be there when you really need it,” Hebert said. “We select only the finest English Bridle leather available for our loops; we turn distributors away if their leather quality is subpar.”

For those looking to conceal carry with the strongest holster clips available, Alien Gear Holsters also manufactures black holster steel clips.

