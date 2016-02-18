Alien Gear Holsters to Give Away Glock 43 at Las Vegas SHOT Show

Hayden, ID – Alien Gear Holsters, the most comfortable and concealable holsters on the planet, will exhibit their full line of quality concealed carry holsters at the annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas on January 19-22. Those admitted into the event will also have the opportunity to enter an Alien Gear Holsters Grand Prize Raffle, located at the Sands EXPO Center in Booth #3927.

Prizes include concealed carry IWB holsters, Alien Gear T-Shirts, Leather Gun Belts, and a Glock 43!

Marketing Director Tyler Botts enjoys representing Alien Gear Holsters at the largest shooting, hunting, and outdoor trade show in the world. With over 62,000 industry professionals in attendance, Botts takes this opportunity to connect with people from all over the country.

“We look forward to the SHOT Show each year,” Botts said. “This huge event gives us the opportunity to show off our products’ features, connect with others within the industry, and earn some valuable face time with a variety of gun holster enthusiasts.”

Alongside the week’s grand prize giveaway, Alien Gear Holsters will also be unveiling a new breakthrough product to SHOT Show attendees. To discover the newest addition to the Alien Gear Holsters lineup, check out Booth #3927.

About Alien Gear Holsters

Founded in 2013, Alien Gear Holsters manufactures premium, incredibly comfortable holsters for concealed carry. Alien Gear Holsters are the most comfortable, concealable holsters on the planet. Any planet. For more information about Alien Gear Holsters, visit http://aliengearholsters.com.