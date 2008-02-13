Bianchi® Introduces 11 New Products to its Patroltek™ Line

TEMECULA, Calif.—Bianchi® International, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today the introduction of 11 new products to its PatrolTek™ duty gear brand, broadening its line of affordable, premium quality duty belts and accessories.

Recognized worldwide for its quality, innovative designs and personal service, Bianchi International has introduced numerous “firsts” to the law enforcement, military and shooting sports markets since 1958, including the first molded nylon holster, the first thumb break holster and the first duty retention holster, among many others. Bianchi combines classic functionality with cutting-edge performance and reliability.

Manufactured with Bianchi’s patented, contour-molded technology, Bianchi’s PatrolTek line is designed for departments with tighter budgets that cannot compromise on protection, durability, quality and performance. Lightweight and weatherproof, with pleated pouch lids and reinforced snap closures, PatrolTek products offer a precise fit and can be easily cleaned with soap and water. The sturdy trilaminate construction features a professional woven fabric finish that stays flexible in cold weather, helping ensure that the gear performs as promised.

The new PatrolTek line features four new cases for handcuffs, including the new Model 8001 Cuff Case with Key Holder, which holds one pair of standard handcuffs and its key, and the new Model 8017 Double Cuff Case, which holds two pairs of standard handcuffs. Both feature reinforced snap enclosures for added security. The new Model 8034 Open Handcuff Case holds one pair of cuffs in an open top design, and the new Model 8018 Hiatt™ UL-1 Cuff Case holds one pair of tri-hinged cuffs, including the Hiatt Model UL-1 cuffs.

Molded for superior shape and performance, the new Model 8020 Triple Threat™ II Mag Pouch offers excellent magazine retention during rigorous movement, and the new Model 8027 Rail Mounted Light Pouch provides clean, secure protection for weapon lights. Additionally, the newModel 8008 Open Top OC/Mace® Pouch holds one MK-4 bottle of Mace in an open top design, while the new Model 8010 Mini Light Holder holds one two-cell AA light. The new Model 8029 Cell Phone Holder fits most cell phone models.

The newest additions to the PatrolTek duty belt line, the Model 8110 2” Duty Belt with Hook Lining and the new Model 8300 2” Nylon Belt System, provide tough web construction and smooth edge-bound finishes for extra comfort. The Model 8300 features the equipment belt, a liner belt and four slide-on keepers. Both are offered in six sizes to fit 24” (61cm) to 56” (142cm) waists.

With the latest additions, the PatrolTek line now consists of five duty belts and a wide selection of duty accessories. All new PatrolTek products are available at the following MSRP’s:

Model 8001 Cuff Case with Key Holder: $14.30

Model 8008 Open Top OC/Mace Pouch: $12.25

Model 8010 Mini Light Holder: $13.25

Model 8017 Double Cuff Case: $16.50

Model 8018 Hiatt UL-1 Cuff Case: $16.50

Model 8020 Triple Threat II Mag Pouch: $20.90

Model 8027 Rail Mounted Light Pouch: $14.25

Model 8029 Cell Phone Holder: $17.25

Model 8034 Open Handcuff Case: $13.00

Model 8110 2” Duty Belt with Hook Lining: $23.75

Model 8300 2” Nylon Belt System: $34.45

