Bianchi Introduces Molle Single And Double Magazine Pouches

New Magazine Pouches for MOLLE System Feature AccuMold Construction and Quality

TEMECULA, Calif. - Bianchi International, a leading manufacturer of holsters and accessories for the security, law enforcement and outdoor markets, announces today the introduction of new single and double magazine pouches for MOLLE systems - the M1035 Double Magazine Pouch and M1040 Single Magazine Pouch.

Setting these new offerings apart from competitive products, the new magazine pouches feature Bianchi’s patented AccuMold® trilaminate construction with ballistic weave exterior and interior Coptex™ lining, providing contoured molding for lasting shape and precise fit. These pouches feature the MOLLE strap attachment points for integration with MOLLE vest systems and the like. Bianchi’s AccuMold trilaminate construction provides lightweight comfort, abrasion resistance and is easily cleaned with mild soap and water.

The M1035 Double Magazine Pouch and M1040 Single Magazine Pouch are available in Universal Digital Camo and Coyote with an MSRP of $38.50 and $24.50 respectively. For additional information, please visit www.bianchi-intl.com.