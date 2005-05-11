Fobus Announces the New Inside the Waistband (IWB) Holster

Fobus announces the first in a series of a new generation of holsters Inside the Waistband with single-hand reholstering. Features include being extremely light and comfortable and virtually invisible to the naked eye.

The Fobus Inside the Waistband (IWB) holster fits the Glock 9 mm .40 & .357 models. It is the first IWB designed by Fobus and is contoured to allow a full range of motion while in use. This unique holster makes the handgun appear almost invisible inside your waistband. The holster is lightweight for all day concealed carry and allows single hand reholstering. The handgun is retained using a passive retention system similar to that on other Fobus holsters. An upper and lower retaining hook is designed to maintain attachment of the holster to your belt, with the upper hook being the only part of the holster that is visible outside your belt.

For more information, please call 215-355-2621 or visit www.fobusholster.com