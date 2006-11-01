Safariland Adds Fits to SLS Line For New Beretta 90two Handgun

ONTARIO, Calif. - Safariland, one of the world’s largest suppliers of holsters and duty gear, announced today the addition of several new fits to its popular Self-Locking System (SLS) holster line for the recently introduced Beretta 90two handgun. Tactical holster Model 6004, duty holster Models 6280 and 6285, and concealment holster Models 6518 and 6281 featuring Safariland’s time-tested SLS rotating hood system, are now available for this new handgun.

These new duty holster offerings provide Level II RetentionT with a top draw and straight drop cant, a style popular with major police departments and a personal choice of individual officers. In addition, weapon security can be elevated to Level III Plus RetentionT with the addition of the Sentry.

The SLS allows for a smoother single-motion draw and greater protection against attempted takeaways. The holster’s unique rotating hood design can only be released by being simultaneously pushed down and rotated forward, and actually becomes more secure when upward force is applied. It is also far less likely to release accidentally than conventional thumb break snaps. For additional fit and finish information, please visit www.safariland.com.

About Safariland®

With an industry reputation for “Innovation Not Imitation,” Safariland has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its holsters and duty gear accessories for law enforcement, military and sporting good markets. Safariland is part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, a business segment of Armor Holdings, Inc. For more information visit www.safariland.com.

About Armor Holdings

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement and personnel safety markets. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.armorholdings.com.