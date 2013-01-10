Safariland and Bianchi Product Demos at SHOT SHOW 2013

ONTARIO, CA – The Safariland Group is pleased to host a series of product demonstrations held in The Safariland Group exhibit (Booth #12762). Media are invited to see holster use demonstrations on the newest holster product lines from Safariland® and Bianchi®.

Watch Team Safariland members demonstrate products such as the new Safariland Cordura® nylon wrapped Model 6354DO tactical rig for guns with optics and the Model 6378USN hip holster, both also available in a variety of finishes including camouflage. Also check out the popular Bianchi Allusion™ series concealment holsters and the new Model 30 Allusion Magazine Pouch, in addition to other new offerings. The new Safariland®/Kona® Patrol Bike in white will also be unveiled. Be sure to stop by!

The Safariland Group Booth #12762

Stage Product Demonstrations:

Tuesday, January 15: 11 a.m.

Wednesday, January 16: 11 a.m.

Thursday, January 17: 11 a.m.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a premier global provider of trusted, innovative, high-quality law enforcement and security products for the public safety, military and outdoor/personal protection markets. Offering many of the world’s most recognizable names in these markets, principal brands include ABA®, Second Chance®, Safariland®, Bianchi® and Break Free®. Forensics brands include Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, Together, We Save Lives, is inherent in the life-saving products it delivers. The Safariland Group is a privately held company with headquarters in Jacksonville, FL. For more information about The Safariland Group and its brands, please visit www.safariland.com