Benchmade Introduces the 155 Fixed Presidio® Osborne Tactical Knife
Benchmade is proud to introduce the 155 Fixed Presidio® Osborne tactical knife. A single piece, full-tang slab of steel proficiently machined with multiple serrations and a keen edge to easily go the distance in today’s law enforcement world. Aluminum handle scales are machined with a no-slip tread pattern do their part to carry the performance load of the business end. A soft sheath makes tool carry convenient. Sheath material is made of ballistics nylon and features a fixed lock mechanism.
Some features include:
- Blade Length: 6.20"
- Blade Thickness: 0.180"
- Blade Material: 154CM
- Blade Hardness: 58-60HRC
- Blade Style: Modified Clip-Point
- Weight: 9.92oz.
- Overall Length: 11.20"
For more information on the Fixed Presidio® Osborne knife or other knives for law enforcement, please visit www.benchmade.com