Benchmade Introduces the 155 Fixed Presidio® Osborne Tactical Knife

June 10, 2005 05:28 AM

Benchmade 155 Fixed Presidio® Osborne Benchmade is proud to introduce the 155 Fixed Presidio® Osborne tactical knife. A single piece, full-tang slab of steel proficiently machined with multiple serrations and a keen edge to easily go the distance in today’s law enforcement world. Aluminum handle scales are machined with a no-slip tread pattern do their part to carry the performance load of the business end. A soft sheath makes tool carry convenient. Sheath material is made of ballistics nylon and features a fixed lock mechanism.

Some features include:

  • Blade Length: 6.20"
  • Blade Thickness: 0.180"
  • Blade Material: 154CM
  • Blade Hardness: 58-60HRC
  • Blade Style: Modified Clip-Point
  • Weight: 9.92oz.
  • Overall Length: 11.20"

For more information on the Fixed Presidio® Osborne knife or other knives for law enforcement, please visit www.benchmade.com