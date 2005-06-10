Benchmade Introduces the 155 Fixed Presidio® Osborne Tactical Knife

Benchmade is proud to introduce the 155 Fixed Presidio® Osborne tactical knife. A single piece, full-tang slab of steel proficiently machined with multiple serrations and a keen edge to easily go the distance in today’s law enforcement world. Aluminum handle scales are machined with a no-slip tread pattern do their part to carry the performance load of the business end. A soft sheath makes tool carry convenient. Sheath material is made of ballistics nylon and features a fixed lock mechanism.

Some features include:

Blade Length: 6.20"

Blade Thickness: 0.180"

Blade Material: 154CM

Blade Hardness: 58-60HRC

Blade Style: Modified Clip-Point

Weight: 9.92oz.

Overall Length: 11.20"

For more information on the Fixed Presidio® Osborne knife or other knives for law enforcement, please visit www.benchmade.com