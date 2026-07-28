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Video: Interagency team nabs suspected kidnappers, rescues abducted 13-year-old

FBI and GBI investigators tracked the girl after she was taken from Georgia and transported more than 130 miles; the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team aided in the arrest

July 28, 2026 11:01 AM • 
Joanna Putman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped in Georgia was rescued from a Jacksonville motel during a coordinated operation involving local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators tracked the girl’s location to a motel on Philips Highway after she was taken from Georgia and transported more than 130 miles to Jacksonville. On July 16, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team joined the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to execute the rescue.

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Video shows one suspect fleeing the motel room, getting into a vehicle and attempting to escape. After being blocked in by SWAT vehicles, the suspect tried to accelerate forward and crashed into the motel. He got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Authorities said video from inside the motel room will not be released because of legal and privacy concerns.

Two suspects were arrested and are facing multiple charges.

The FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are leading the investigation. Authorities said the girl is receiving resources and support following the ordeal.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com