5.11 Tactical and Griffin Technology join forces to launch Griffin Survivor: 5.11 Tactical Edition Rugged Mobile Accessories

Griffin Survivor: 5.11 Tactical Edition Range of Ultra Protective iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Cases, Portable Power and Connectivity Solutions Now Available

IRVINE, Calif. – 5.11®, global innovator of purpose-built gear for tactical professionals, and Griffin Technology®, creator of award-winning and thoughtfully designed mobile accessories, together debut the Griffin Survivor: 5.11 Tactical Edition collection of rugged and versatile mobile accessories. The collaboration includes ultra-protective iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases and high-performance power and connectivity solutions, available today online at 5.11 Tactical, Griffin Technology and in 5.11 retail stores.

The Survivor: 5.11 Tactical Edition mobile accessory range unites Griffin’s widely-recognized Survivor series of military-tested protective mobile solutions with 5.11’s purpose-built and highly durable product design features to deliver a collection of personal tech solutions built to withstand the elements. “5.11’s tactical end-users have asked us for rugged phone cases and accessories,” said Tom Davin, CEO 5.11 Tactical.

“They want gear that will keep them mission ready, on and off duty. We partnered with Griffin Technology because they have the best solutions for mobile device protection and everyday carry that will help us meet that demand.”

“Operators from the world of law enforcement, firefighters, emergency management and military personnel worldwide trust Survivor to protect their devices so a partnership between 5.11 Tactical and Survivor is a perfect match,” said Ethan Opelt, Survivor Category Manager at Griffin Technology. “We have long been incredibly impressed with the innovative approach 5.11 Tactical brings to the apparel and gear they design and we value learning and applying their tactical gear expertise to deliver the Griffin Survivor: 5.11 Tactical Edition collection.”

Griffin Survivor: 5.11 Tactical Edition Product Details:

Survivor Extreme: 5.11 Tactical Edition

The Survivor Extreme: 5.11 Tactical Edition delivers superior shock-absorption with Griffin’s patent-pending Interior Impact Dispersion System by suspending the iPhone within the case to cushion it from drop damage. The Survivor Extreme: 5.11 Tactical Edition’s sealed shell design offers 360-degree protection with the addition of a slide-on screen guard that shields the screen and Touch ID scanner against debris and moisture.

•Drop-tested up to 10 feet (3m)

•Rated IP55

•Military Standard 810G

•MSRP: $59.99 USD

Survivor Strong: 5.11 Tactical Edition

The Survivor Strong: 5.11 Tactical Edition’s one-piece, low-profile shell snaps on to deliver heavy-duty device protection in a slim design. The Survivor Strong: 5.11 Tactical Edition integrates Griffin’s patent-pending Impact Dispersion System to absorb shock while defending the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus from drops and wear and tear.

•Drop-tested up to 7 feet (2.1m)

•Military Standard 810-G

•Slide-on screen protector

•MSRP $34.99 USD

Survivor Clear: 5.11 Tactical Edition

Constructed with an impact-absorbing bumper and a scratch-resistant clear shell, the Survivor Clear: 5.11 Tactical Edition delivers everyday drop protection for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a lightweight and see-through design.

•Drop-tested up to 4 feet (1.2m)

•Military Standard 810G

•6H scratch-resistance rated

•MSRP $24.99 USD

Survivor Rugged Power Bank: 5.11 Tactical Edition

With an impressive charging capacity and rugged exterior, the Survivor Rugged Power Bank: 5.11 Tactical Edition is the ultimate portable power product for charging smartphones and tablets in urban and rural environments while on the move. The rechargeable battery can survive drops and spills through a shatterproof polycarbonate and abrasion-resistant silicon design. A self-sealing strip keeps the battery, power ports, and built-in LED emergency flashlight stay clean and dry, ideal for shielding against water damage and dust particles during any mission.

•Drop-tested 6.6 feet (2m)

•IP66 rated

•10,050mAh capacity provides up to three full charges for an iPhone 7 Plus; one full charge for an iPad Air

•MSRP $64.99 USD

Survivor Charge/Sync Cable: 5.11 Tactical Edition

Through brutal 10,000-cycle bend and environmental testing, the ballistic-grade material and tri-layered construction of the Survivor Charge/Sync Cable: 5.11 Tactical Edition provide durable and reliable iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus charging during the most rigorous of activities.

•Length: 4 feet (1.2m)

•Ballistic nylon outer cable jacket

•Charge, sync, or transfer data

•MSRP $34.99 USD

The debut range of Griffin Survivor: 5.11 Tactical Edition iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases and rugged power solutions are now available today in 5.11 Tactical stores, and online at 5.11Tactical.com and Griffin Technology. 5.11 and Griffin Technology will continue to work together to bring additional tactical personal technology innovations to the market.

About 5.11 Tactical:

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those that always have to be ready. 5.11 is a portfolio company of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI). Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical. #511tactical

About Griffin Technology:

Founded in 1992, Griffin Technology LLC, is today one of the world’s foremost creators of innovative solutions for people who depend on their tech to work, play, and connect. Today, Griffin products are conceived, designed and developed in-house and continue to push the envelope of the industry they helped create. Learn more about Griffin’s entire range of ingenious designs at www.griffintechnology.com, and on Facebook and Twitter @griffintech.