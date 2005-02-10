A-TAC (TM) Gear Bags from Hatch

For Immediate Release

Oxnard, CA - Introducing the A-TAC™ line from Hatch, high quality gear bags to suit everyone from the line officer to the SWAT or military professional.

The D1 Patrol Duty bag features a padded top, removable rigid walls and divider. It’s designed to hold a variety of batons and other popular gear. An optional cell phone holder attaches to the shoulder strap for easy access.

The M1 Mission Specific bag is designed to transport riot or SWAT gear as well as plenty of additional equipment. The exterior features large zippered cargo pouches and zippered mesh pockets. Quality touches include a padded helmet compartment, carry handles on all sides and a padded nylon web shoulder strap.

The G3 Giant SWAT bag has an open cavity design to carry a wide variety of bulky items and inside pockets to keep smaller items in place. Exterior features include 5 clear vinyl map pockets and 4 carry handles. Best of all, by pulling out the padded nylon web straps hidden on the G3’s exterior; it can be worn as a backpack.

All bags are constructed from high quality water resistant nylon with PVC backing and feature heavy-duty zippers and nylon web straps.

For more information, phone Hatch at 800-767-1343, request by e-mail at info@hatch-corp.com or log onto www.hatch-corp.com.

Erik Rockel

Marketing Coordinator

erik@hatch-corp.com