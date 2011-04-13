Attach or Remove a Light To or From a Weapon in Just Seconds with NovaTac’s QRM

Carlsbad, CA – NovaTac, Inc., announces the availability of the QRM (Quick Reaction Mount) for use by Special Forces, Snipers, SWAT Teams and Law Enforcement. In response to input from deployed military professionals, NovaTac developed a weapon mount for a tactical LED torch that does not require any tools in order to mount or dismount from a weapon. The LED torch can be inserted or removed from the mount quickly and efficiently using no extra tools.

“We listened to the concerns of our military friends who were dealing with accessories for their weapons that required small wrenches or thumb screws. These tools could drop in the sand and disappear in a moment at the most inconvenient time, severely hampering the war fighter’s ability to react to a dangerous situation” said Joe Mintz, President of NovaTac, Inc. “The QRM is the kind of solution product that is indicative of NovaTac’s philosophy - “Own the Market, not the Product”.

The optional front mounted pocket clip available for use with NovaTac’s tactical lights acts as a guide for loading the light, automatically, into the QRM.

Dimensions: 1.4” x 2.0” x 2.1”

Weight: 2.85 Ounces

Materials: Anodized Aluminum and Nylon Reinforced polymer

Warranty: Limited Lifetime

About NocaTac

NovaTac is an advanced technology company focused on creating illumination solutions for anyone that requires a durable, hard-use illumination tool that will hold up in the worst situation. NovaTac lights are used by Military Personnel, Law Enforcement, Firefighters, and First Response Teams the world over.

For more information about this mount or any of our other products please call NovaTac at (760)431-7370 or visit our website at www.novatac.com.