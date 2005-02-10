BIANCHI ANNOUNCES BREAK-THROUGH IN DUTY BELT AND HOLSTER COMFORT AND TECHNOLOGY WITH ITS ERGOTEK DUTY SYSTEM

//For Immediate Release//

TEMECULA, CA; January 2002 - - Bianchi introduces a patent-pending duty belt technology that may well change the way the industry looks at equipment-bearing belts. Utilizing Bianchi’s exclusive foam-molding technology, the ErgoTek™ system offers an innovative design: molded “pillows” of high-density closed-cell foam integral to the lining of the ErgoTek™ belt (and SL3.2.1™ duty holster). This new concept offers an unparalleled level of comfort, wearability and durability for duty belts and holsters alike. “Most conventional duty belts put the weight of the belt and accessories on the sharp, lower edge of the belt, “ said Mike Shire, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Bianchi. “The cushioned pillows lining the inner side of the ErgoTek™ belt act like miniature shock absorbers, constantly adjusting to the wearer’s movements and keeping the sharp edges of the belt away from the body.” He added, “It’s an incredible innovation which has been receiving rave reviews from every agency that has seen it.” The ergonomic ErgoTek™ system is designed to help alleviate the pressure on the wearer’s hip from accessory and duty gun weight and movement. The thermomolded padding on the inside of the belt helps to distribute the weight of the belt evenly, with no “hot spots” on the hip or waist. Further, the individual “pillows” also provide for air circulation through the molded air channels for comfort even on the hottest of days.

TEMECULA, CA; January 2002 - - With the addition of a new hi-gloss finish, Bianchi’s patent pending AccuMold® Elite™, Bianchi expands its market for police duty gear. Since its introduction in 2001, AccuMold® Elite™ has won favor with a wide cross-section of law enforcement professionals. Initially Bianchi’s AccuMold® Elite™ duty gear was offered in the traditional plain and basketweave finish. Detail-molded, sharply finished and easy to clean and decontaminate, AccuMold® Elite™ is the leader in leather-look synthetic duty gear and accessories.

“A wide cross-section of law enforcement agencies have accepted Bianchi’s new AccuMold® Elite™ and have understood and endorsed AccuMold® Elite’s unique properties,” said Mike Shire, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Bianchi International. We’ve found that even the experts at first think our product is real leather. “The addition of our new hi-gloss finish provides another option for agencies who require the sharp look of a hi-gloss finish and the toughness of our DuraSkin™ technology,” continued Shire.

Up to 50% lighter than leather in most applications, AccuMold® Elite™ is affordable, comfortable, abrasion-resistant, less work to maintain and makes the transition from leather to synthetic duty gear a simple decision. The new hi-gloss finish is available in all AccuMold® Elite™ accessories, in the Model 7920 Defender® II holster and the Model 7960 Sam Browne belt. MSRP: Model 7920 $90.00. Model 7960 $60.00. Accessories range from $8.25 to $49.00. Available now on a special order or T&E basis.