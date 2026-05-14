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National Police Week

‘You will never be forgotten’: Thousands gather to honor 363 fallen officers during 38th Candlelight Vigil

During the annual vigil, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke about the lasting impact of supporting families as 363 fallen officers were honored, including 109 killed in 2025

May 14, 2026 10:13 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck

WASHINGTON — In a steady rain beneath the lights of the U.S. Capitol, families and law enforcement officers gathered to hear 363 names read aloud during the 38th Annual Candlelight Vigil.

The 38th Annual Candlelight Vigil, hosted by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) on May 13, honored 363 fallen officers whose names were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in 2026. The names include 109 officers who died in the line of duty in 2025, along with 254 officers from previous years whose sacrifices were recently verified.

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“This board commits to you that you will never be forgotten,” said Laurie Sharp Day, board chair of the Memorial Fund. “Speak the names of law enforcement officers who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice. Tell their stories.”

A ceremony shaped by weather, but centered on remembrance

The evening began with the United States Park Police Honor Guard presenting the colors, followed by a performance of the national anthem by retired Las Cruces, New Mexico, police officer and country music artist Frank Ray.

Bill Alexander, CEO of NLEOMF, told the crowd that weather concerns had forced organizers to abbreviate parts of the program. But the purpose of the night remained unchanged: to reach the roll call of heroes.

“The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial has stood from the beginning and continues through today as the manifest promise of our nation to forever remember the heroism and courage displayed by your loved ones,” Alexander said.

Families reminded they are not alone

Todd Blanche, acting attorney general of the United States, addressed the families of fallen officers, saying the country too often takes for granted those who run toward danger.

He recalled representing the widow of an NYPD officer killed in the line of duty and witnessing the law enforcement community surround her family.

“When you see somebody suffering because they lost a loved one and you help them, I will tell you from firsthand experience that it makes a difference,” Blanche said.

Dave Wallace, national president of Concerns of Police Survivors, told families that support would continue long after National Police Week events ended.

“We want to help you honor your officer, not just for how they died, but more importantly for how they lived,” Wallace said. “We want to help you tell their stories, preserve their legacies and support you as you navigate this difficult road ahead.”

363 names read aloud

One by one, the names were read by state, federal, tribal and railroad police agencies. Each name represented a life of service, a family forever changed and a legacy now etched into the national memorial.

After the roll call, Blanche lit the memorial candle. The flame was then passed through the crowd as the San Antonio Police Blue Line Choir performed and Ray sang his law enforcement tribute, “Hard to Be a Hero.”

“Behind every name read here tonight and on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial are stories and memories that burn brightly tonight and always,” an announcer said.

The ceremony was ultimately cut short after U.S. Park Police asked organizers to end the event because of the weather.

Before the crowd dispersed, Alexander pointed to the law enforcement leaders gathered behind him and thanked families for allowing the nation to honor their loved ones.

“Thank you for coming out and allowing us to honor your loved ones, our heroes, for all time,” he said.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.