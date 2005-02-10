Bianchi Announces Break-Through In Duty Belt Comfort And Technology With Its Ergotek Duty System

For Immediate Release

TEMECULA CA - Bianchi introduces an exciting new duty belt technology that may well change the way law enforcement looks at duty belts. Utilizing Bianchi’s exclusive foam-molding technology, the ErgoTekTM system offers an innovative design integrating molded “pillows” of high-density closed-cell foam to the lining of the ErgoTekTM belt.

“Most conventional duty belts put the weight of the belt and accessories on the sharp, lower edge of the belt, “said Mike Shire, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Bianchi. “The cushioned pillows lining the ErgoTekTM belt act like miniature shock absorbers, constantly adjusting to the wearer’s movements while helping keep the sharp edges of the belt away from the body.” He added, “It’s an incredible innovation which has been receiving rave reviews from agencies that have tried it.”

The ErgoTekTM belt is offered in a wide variety of styles and finishes to meet most uniform requirements.

