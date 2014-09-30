CMC Government Supply Adds US PeaceKeeper To Product Lineup For Law Enforcement

CMC Government Supply recently added backpacks, patrol bags, gun cases, and more products made by US PeaceKeeper to its lineup of gear for law enforcement officers and military units. Made of heavy polyester material, the bags and cases come in a variety of configurations and have large zippers that are easy to use while wearing gloves

“We’re excited to add US Peacekeeper products to CMC Government Supply’s lineup of rugged law enforcement gear,” says CMC Government Supply Vice President Debby Parker. “We have already heard very good reviews from officers about the durability and solid construction of these bags and cases.”

One of US Peacekeeper’s products that is popular with law enforcement units is the Rapid Deployment Pack. Using a padded shoulder sling, the bag has a main zippered compartment and four external pouches that hold rifle and pistol magazines, radios, water bottles, or other gear. Lastly, the bag has a concealed zippered compartment that fits a variety of handguns.

Another bag for patrol officers is US Peacekeeper’s Car Partner. This bag is designed to sit on a car seat and organize equipment an officer needs to keep handy. Besides a large main compartment, the bag has a padded pocket for a 15.5-inch laptop, a sleeve to hold folders, a handgun pocket, and exterior pockets for pens, a flashlight, business cards, and phones. The phone pockets have holes in the bottom to allow an officer to keep a phone in the bag while it recharges. A seat strap secures the organizer firmly to the seat.

US Peacekeeper also makes bags for armorers' tools, drag bags for marksmen's rifles, tactical bags for AR-15-style rifles, shooting mats, 3-gun cases to hold handguns, rifles, and shotguns, and range bags.


