CMC Government Supply is Authorized Reseller of Cyalume ChemLight Infrared Light Sticks and Markers

Cyalume Infrared (IR) Lights are very versatile to law enforcement and military performing tactical operations at night or in low light.

DALLAS, TX – CMC Government Supply is an Authorized Reseller of Cyalume Technologies’ Law Enforcement products. Many of these products are important tools for Law Enforcement and Homeland Security personnel performing special operations and training at night.

Of particular importance are ChemLight Infrared (IR) Light Sticks and Markers because IR lights are invisible to the human eye. They can only be seen with night vision goggles and devices. ChemLight Infrared products are used for such things as marking vehicles and objects as well as personnel and K9 units. They are also used in signaling and to mark landing zones. From an aerial vantage point, locating an IR light or marker can be speedy and efficient. Deployed in a number of ways by tactical teams, units, special operations, and more, these military grade IR light sticks can make a difference when it counts.

A special feature of the ChemLight IR Light is a hook and gate top for hanging or attaching the light. They are durable, waterproof and float in water. The body is made of

low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and the illuminating chemical substance is non-toxic and non-flammable. These products phthalate free for environmental and personal safety. All Cyalume products have a three-year shelf life.

The infrared light sticks are available in three or eight hour durations and in lengths of four, six or fifteen inches. Activating the Cyalume IR Light Stick is a simple as bending, snapping and shaking to achieve instant infrared light that works every time.

The ChemLight LightShape Circle Markers are 3” round shapes with adhesive backing to affix to assets, vehicles, and structures. Simply pressing the center of the circle provides instant IR illumination for 3 or 8 hours.

Another unique option is the Flexband Chemiluminescent (IR) which is a 7.5 inch circular band that can easily attach to wrists, tree branches, door knobs, or anywhere a covert marker is needed.

“IR lights are invaluable tools. They can provide mission-critical information when deployed at night or low-light. We choose to provide Cyalume ChemLights which are made in the USA and are very safe and dependable. They are the preferred choice for IR lights in specialized military and law enforcement tactical operations,” stated Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply.

Cyalume IR products are ITAR-controlled, and only available to US military and law enforcement. CMC Government Supply offers Cyalume products through BuyBoard or online at http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/viewCategories.asp?idCategory=422.

