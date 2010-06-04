DGG Taser and Tactical Supply Throws Anniversary/Customer Appreciation Cookout

Anniversary/Customer Appreciation Cookout - Open to the Public

Who: D.G.G. Taser & Tactical Supply Inc.

What: Anniversary/Customer Appreciation Cookout (A.K.A. Tactical Cookout)

When: Saturday June 12th 10:00am - 5:00pm

Where: D.G.G. Taser & Tactical Supply Inc., 8725 Youngerman Ct. Ste 305, Jacksonville, FL 32244. There will be food, special deals on merchandise and a raffle for giveaways throughout the day. All proceeds raised from a raffle on the day of the event will be donated to The Champions for a Cure Gala, celebrating and supporting MDA Research that will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Why: For four years, D.G.G. has been honored to serve the tactical needs for the men and women of our community. To show our appreciation, we invite you to our 4th Anniversary Customer Appreciation Cookout. This event is open to the public.

Since its founding in 1950, the Muscular Dystrophy Association has become one of the nation’s largest and best-known voluntary health agencies covering 43 neuromuscular diseases including ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) which is better known today as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The Third Annual 2010 Champions for a Cure Gala, will be held November 20th at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.

For more information, log onto www.dggtaser.com or call 866-626-8273.

Media contact: Cheryl Capwell, 866-626-8273 Ext. 33, or via email at cheryl@teamdgg.com

D.G.G. Taser & Tactical Supply is proudly owned and operated by law enforcement professionals. We supply Police Equipment, SWAT Supplies, Tactical Gear, Tactical Clothing and Law Enforcement Equipment. Located at 8725 Youngerman Court, Ste 305, Jacksonville, FL 32244