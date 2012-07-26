Eleven 10 Offers a Full Line of Kydex Tourniquet Holders for the Duty Belt

Cleveland, Ohio – Eleven 10 is now offering a full line of Kydex Tourniquet Holders for the duty belt. These holders are durable and allow mounting directly to the belt to keep this lifesaving piece of gear within arm’s reach. They feature a blue or red cross patch to distinguish them as first-aid equipment.

These innovative products allow all officers to carry their tourniquet on their belt (as opposed to in their pocket or their cruiser) in the same position. In the event that the tourniquet is needed, all officers know exactly where to look to find the piece of gear that may save their life or the life of their partner.

The holders are made of vacuum formed Kydex and are available for the C.A.T., SOFT-T and SOFT-T Wide tourniquets. They come in black, coyote and olive drab.

About Eleven 10

Eleven 10 is a manufacturer of high-quality law enforcement equipment that is proudly made in the USA. Their gear is produced to enhance the carrying of self-aid/buddy-aid equipment and ultimately save lives. For more information, contact Eleven 10 at info@1110gear.com or call 1-888-216-4049.