Hiatt-Thompson Introduces Acme EBLAST Electronic Whistle

Introducing the Acme EBLAST electronic whistle from Hiatt-Thompson. This innovative electronic whistle produces an adjustable combination of sound from a horribly irritating stream, varying pitch, or both with the touch of a finger!

Over 40 continuous minutes of sound can be obtained from just 4 AAA batteries. This highly shock resistant, water resistant hand operated whistle is ideal for getting immediate attention in a crowd by bike, safety or crowd control personnel.

