MODEL 520 from Benchmade - ‘When Less Is More’

Some things have to be not only seen, but also felt to be appreciated. The NEW!! Model 520 is such a device.

The Model 520 is the manual version of the Model 5000 AUTO AXIS that has taken the tactical community by storm. This latest offering from Benchmade makes it possible for the civilian market to enjoy the same knife as the military and police, minus the coil spring but adding dual thumb studs for the method of opening the knife.

One of the ideas behind the Model 520 is to take all the benefits of the Model 5000 AUTO-AXIS and put it into a package that more people can appreciate. Because it lacks the firing spring, the Model 520 does not fall under any automatic knife restrictions. The Model 520 can be opened as easily as any other of the AXIS Lock knives in the Benchmade line. The dual thumb studs are placed in such a way on the blade that the blade opens almost effortlessly once the geometry of the tang is defeated. It also incorporates the same bi-directional scales that give exceptional grip on the Model 5000.

The aluminum scales are machined in a two directional grip so that the knife is easily put into the pocket and stays in position during activities due to the directional relief’s cut into the scales. This holds true while pulling or thrusting the blade as well.

The clip is reversible for left of right side carry and the front of the liners are treaded for added grip in a less than desirable environment such as wetness or angle of manipulation

Ambidextrous AXIS lock reliability, ease of deployment and Benchmade quality. It is not often that less is more but in the case of the Model 520, the exception IS the rule.

Specifications:

Blade Length: 3.42”

BladeThickness: 0.13”

Overall Length Blade Open: 8.25”

Length Closed: 4.87”

Weight: 5.64oz

Blade Steel: 154CM hardened to 58-60 HRC

Handle Material: 6061 T-6 Aluminum

Handle Thickness: 0.64”

Opening/Locking Mechanism: AXIS™ LOCK

MSRP: $180.00/$190.00

