Streamlight Increases International Presence

Industry veteran and international sales professional join growing team

EAGLEVILLE, PA – Streamlight Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance flashlights, announced two newly created leadership positions, reflecting the growth of the company’s global business operations.

As the new Director of International Business Development, Streamlight veteran Allen Lance will lead the company’s global operations, with responsibility for developing and executing market-focused strategies to enhance the company’s position worldwide. Anthony (Tony) Iannozzi will serve as International Sales Director, working closely with Lance, and managing distribution, as well as overseeing independent sales agencies to generate product sales.

“Global demand for Streamlight’s products has prompted us to expand our international division and put in place leadership which can meet those demands,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Allen’s success as the leader of Streamlight’s Fire and Rescue Division domestically and abroad, and Tony’s international sales experience make them each uniquely qualified to oversee all aspects of the company’s operations overseas.”

Lance joined Streamlight in 2001. He most recently was the Director of Sales for the company’s Fire and Rescue markets, where he led a team of managers and independent sales agencies to implement market-focused strategies to generate sales among municipal fire agencies. Before joining Streamlight, Lance was the Central Regional Sales Manager for the Technical Products Division of Bacou-Dalloz, a worldwide manufacturer of personal protective equipment. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Florida.

Iannozzi comes to Streamlight with 17 years of extensive international sales experience. He most recently was Senior International Regional Business Manager for the Dial Corporation, a Henkel Company subsidiary, and also served as a Regional Manager for the company’s operations in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Latin America. Prior to joining Dial, he was a Business Manager for The Hershey Company’s International Division. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Joseph’s University and an MBA degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

About Streamlight, Inc.

