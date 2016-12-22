Streamlight launches Dual Switch Strion models

New flashlight models each feature two independent switches

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced new models of its popular Strion® lights, with innovative Dual Switch (DS) technology, the Strion® DS, the Strion® DS HL (High Lumen) and the Strion® DS HPL (High Performance, High Lumen). Each of the rechargeable lights now offers two independent, easy-to-locate switches for added user flexibility.

The ultra-compact flashlights provide both a head-mounted, push-button switch and a second, multi-function push-button tactical tail switch for full-feature control, independent of the other switch.

“The ability to choose between two switch locations is a major benefit for everyone from first responders to industrial professionals and outdoor enthusiasts,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “It gives them the flexibility to use one light for virtually any need, whether for tactical operations, troubleshooting repairs under low light conditions or for lighting up an outdoor site under darkened conditions.”

Each light features the latest in C4® LED technology. The Strion DS delivers an optimal balance of a bright, far-reaching beam with ample peripheral light and long run times. The HL model offers a wide, side-to-side beam which illuminates an entire area, while the Strion DS HPL delivers a blinding hotspot over long distances to provide maximum illumination on targets downrange.

All three models provide three microprocessor-controlled variable intensity modes and a strobe feature. The Strion DS HL and DS HPL each deliver 700 lumens on high, while the Strion DS offers 375 lumens on the same setting. On high, the Strion DS HPL reaches over 420 meters, while both the Strion DS HL and Strion DS reach over 219 meters. Run times for the three lights range from one hour and 15 minutes on high to 20 hours on low. The strobe feature on all three lights has a run time of 2.5 hours.

The lights also feature a TEN-TAP® programmable switch that allows users to select from high/medium/low with strobe (the factory default); high only; or high/medium/low without strobe.

The Strion DS, Strion DS HL and Strion DS HPL are each powered by a lithium ion battery that is rechargeable up to 1,000 times. The battery fully recharges in three hours in the product; a charge base LED indicator remains steady when charging and blinks when fully charged.

The lights’ casings are fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish. The Strion DS, DS HL and DS HPL measure 6.40, 6.33 and 7.56 inches long, respectively. Both the DS and DS HL models weigh 5.4 ounces, while the DS HPL model weighs 6.9 ounces. All three lights are IPX4-rated for water-resistant operation, and are impact resistance tested to 2 meters.

The Strion DS, DS HL and DS HPL lights are available in several configurations. Their MSRPs range from $147.60-$274.23. Each light comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

