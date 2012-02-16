Streamlight Launches Stylus Pro Reach

Alkaline Battery-Powered Light Features Flexible Cable for Hard-to-Reach Places

EAGLEVILLE, PA – Streamlight® Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance flashlights, today introduced the Stylus Pro Reach™, a sleek, pen-sized flashlight with a flexible cable extension. The new light is designed to give professionals in a wide range of industries increased features and visibility.

The new, ultra-compact penlight utilizes a C4® LED to provide exceptional brightness for its size. It comes equipped with a flexible polyethylene-coated cable that allows for 14 inches of “reach,” which can be easily positioned to illuminate concealed areas that other flashlights can’t reach. A magnetic clip is also provided for convenient hands-free use and storage purposes.

“The Stylus Pro Reach combines the flexibility and brightness of the Stylus Reach with the power of the Stylus Pro for an exceptionally versatile tool,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “It enables industrial, automotive and other professionals to see hard-to-reach areas such as under the hood or chassis of a car, or when inspecting or repairing machinery or equipment. It’s compact, lightweight and uses easily sourced batteries, making it the logical choice for a wide range of applications.”

The light’s C4 LED delivers 825 candela peak beam intensity and 38 lumens measured system output, and offers a continuous run time of 8 hours. The LED is impervious to shock and has a 30,000 hour lifetime. Using two “AAA” alkaline batteries, the Stylus Pro Reach employs a push-button tail cap for easy, single-handed operation, and offers a choice between Momentary or Constant On modes.

The Stylus Pro Reach measures 14.6 inches and weighs only 2.70 ounces with its included batteries. The light’s cable extension is approximately seven inches in length. Highly durable, the new light is constructed of machined aluminum alloy, featuring an anodized finish, and includes an unbreakable polycarbonate lens. It is rated IPX4 for water-resistant operation, and also has been impact resistance tested to one meter.

The Stylus Pro Reach has an MSRP of $48.00. In addition to the included magnetic clip, it also comes with a removable pocket clip. The light is backed by Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment for professional fire fighting, law enforcement, industrial, automotive, military and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.