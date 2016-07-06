Streamlight receives 2015 Leaders in Sustainability award

Streamlight recycling contribution leads to record Call2Recycle collection numbers

EAGLEVILLE, Pa.,— Streamlight®, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, announced it received “The Call2Recycle 2015 Leaders in Sustainability Award” for its commitment to battery recycling.

Streamlight was part of a nationwide coalition of businesses that helped Call2Recycle divert close to 7.1 million pounds of batteries from U.S. landfills in 2015 – a 3 percent increase from the previous year. Recycled materials included Nickel Cadmium, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Small Sealed Lead Acid batteries.

Streamlight and several of its distributors are partners with Call2Recycle, Inc., North America’s first and largest consumer battery stewardship program offering no-cost battery and cell phone recycling solutions across the U.S. and Canada. The program helps businesses care for the environment through its rechargeable battery collection program.

“We’re proud to receive the Call2Recycle Award for our contributions to a healthy and safe environment for our communities,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Streamlight and its participating dealers have joined thousands of U.S. businesses in serving as battery collection sites in a collective effort to maintain a healthy and safe environment for our communities.”

Rechargeable batteries are a long-lasting, eco-friendly power source for many electronic devices, including flashlights, laptop computers, cell phones, portable scanners and printers, power tools and PDAs. By recycling customers’ rechargeable batteries, Streamlight and its participating dealers help prevent the used products from entering the solid waste stream.

Since 1996, Call2Recycle® has collected more than 100 million pounds of batteries and cellphones from the solid waste stream, working with more than 34,000 collection sites throughout the United States and Canada. Call2Recycle® is the first program of its kind to receive the Responsible Recycling Practices Standard (R2) certification.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/streamlight; www.twitter.com/Streamlight; www.instagram.com/streamlightinc; and www.youtube.com/streamlighttv.

About Call2Recycle

Founded in 1994, Call2Recycle – North America’s first and largest battery stewardship program – is a non-profit organization that collects and recycles batteries at no cost for municipalities, businesses and consumers. Since 1996, Call2Recycle has diverted over 100 million pounds of batteries and cellphones from the solid waste stream and established over 34,000 collection sites throughout the U.S. and Canada. It is the first program of its kind to receive the Responsible Recycling Practices Standard (R2) certification. Learn more at call2recycle.org or 877-723-1297.