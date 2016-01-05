Streamlight Renews Sponsorship of Travis Manion Foundation

Donates Flashlights to Five Fire Agencies Partnering with 9/11 Heroes Run

EAGLEVILLE, PA — Streamlight® Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance flashlights, announced its renewed sponsorship commitment to The Travis Manion Foundation for 2016. The company’s support contributes to programs that honor and assist the nation’s veterans, first responders, and families of fallen heroes.

As part of its commitment, the company again in 2015 sponsored the Foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Run, which consisted of more than 50 races throughout the U.S. and internationally on or near September 11. In addition, the company donated 125 Knucklehead® flashlights to fire departments that partnered with five local races. Agencies in Athens, AL, Alexandria, VA, Elkins, WV, San Diego, CA, and West Haven, CT each received 25 lights.

“We are proud to continue our multi-year relationship with the Travis Manion Foundation and its 9/11 Heroes Run,” said Streamlight National Fire Service Specialist Geoff Evans. “Once again in 2015, we supported runs in communities around the country by donating specialized fire rescue flashlights to several participating fire agencies. We hope the gift of these safety tools will not only help protect their communities, but also honor first responders everywhere who put their lives on the line each day in the performance of their jobs.”

Streamlight also donates a $1.00 from the sale of each Coyote Nano Light® to the Foundation. The keychain light features a double-sided fob with the Travis Manion Foundation logo.

Named for a brave young Marine who was killed by sniper fire in Iraq in 2007, The Travis Manion Foundation assists veterans and families of fallen heroes in all stages of their personal journeys and offers them unique opportunities to empower them to achieve their goals. The 9/11 Heroes Run activates communities to honor and support veterans, first-responders and troops, and welcomes runners and walkers of all levels. For more information, visit http://www.travismanion.org/.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/streamlight; www.twitter.com/Streamlight; and www.youtube.com/streamlighttv. Caption: Streamlight donated flashlights to several agencies, including the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, that participated in the Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run.