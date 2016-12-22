Streamlight TLR-6 for Non-Rail 1911 firearms

The new TLR-6® weapon light for non-rail 1911 firearms, featuring a light and an integrated red aiming laser, securely attaches to the trigger guard of many non-rail 1911 handguns including those manufactured by KIMBER®, Colt®, Ruger®, and Smith and Wesson®. The new model is designed to give tactical and home defense users who use non-rail 1911 weapons the benefit of bright white light, as well as its red aiming laser.

The TLR-6 for non-rail 1911 firearms delivers 100 lumens, 2,000 candela and a beam distance of 89 meters. The light features three lighting modes: LED Only, LED/Laser, and Laser Only.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company.