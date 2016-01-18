Streamlight Upgrades Lumen Output of Popular TLR Models

EAGLEVILLE, PA –Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, announced that it increased the light output of three TLR® gun-mounted high lumen (HL) lights, the TLR-1 HL®, the TLR-2 HL® and the TLR-2 HL® G. Each of the models now delivers 800 lumens of blinding white light.

The upgraded models give tactical, outdoor and other users full situational awareness by delivering extreme brightness in a wide beam pattern, similar to that of a flood light. The TLR-2 HL also is equipped with a 640-660 nanometer integrated red aiming laser for long-range targeting, while the TLR-2 HL G features a 510-530 nanometer green aiming laser, to improve focusing on targets, particularly in daylight. All three models also feature strobing capability.

“These lightweight, compact high lumen lights give first responders, outdoor enthusiasts and other users powerful weapon lights that shine extremely bright light in a flood-like pattern, revealing what might be concealed in dark corners or along perimeters,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “They are designed for a wide variety of tactical maneuvers such as clearing a dark room, searching alleys, hunting game or for other outdoor uses.”

The lightweight, compact lights each feature the latest in LED technology, including a shock-proof C4® LED and a special optic that produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination. The upgraded lights also now offer 15,000 candela peak beam intensity over a 245-meter beam distance. Each features a high temperature, shock-mounted, and impact-resistant lens.

The lights can be quickly and safely attached to most weapons, without the need for users to put their hands in front of the muzzle. They mount directly to all MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails and handguns with Glock-style rails, and offer highly accurate sight repeatability when remounting. A key kit with five interchangeable keys is included with each light to securely fit it to a broad array of weapons. The strobe feature, which can be disabled, is activated with two or more momentary paddle hits.

The TLR-1 and 2 HL both offer 1.75 hours of continuous run time, while the TLR-2 HL G provides 1.50 hours. All three lights use two included 3-volt, CR123A lithium batteries. The TLR-1 HL weighs 4.18 ounces, while the TLR-2 HL and the TLR-2 HL G both weigh 4.78 ounces. All three lights measure 3.39 inches in length.

All of the models are fabricated from 6000 series machined aluminum, feature impact-resistant construction and have been extensively live-fired tested. The TLR-1 HL is IPX7 rated for waterproof operation to 1 meter for 30 minutes, while the TLR-2 HL and TLR-2 HL G offer an IPX4 rated design for water-resistant operation. The lights feature an operating temperature range of -40o F to +120o F.

The TLR-1 HL and the TLR-2 HL have an MSRP of $238.68 and $533.46, respectively, and the TLR-2 HL G has an MSRP of $580.00. Each of the lights comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/streamlight; www.twitter.com/Streamlight; and www.youtube.com/streamlighttv.