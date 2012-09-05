Tactical Equipment Supplier Announces Gear Has Been Approved by the LAPD

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Shellback Tactical, Inc. of San Diego, a supplier of tactical gear and equipment, recently announced that its tactical gear has been approved for use by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The LAPD approved the gear on August 7, 2012 and this means that the Shellback gear will now be on the front lines in Los Angeles protecting the brave men and women of the LAPD.

The news was a source of pride for Shellback owner Michael Wratten who stated, “To have a product approved by the Los Angeles Police Department to protect their officers is an honor and a testament to the quality and design of our gear. I wake up every day thinking, how can we make gear that can better keep a police officer or military operator safe?”

The Shellback gear is manufactured solely in the USA and Wratten is proud to offer only USA made gear/products to law enforcement across the country. The tactical gear is cutting edge, forward thinking, advanced equipment that is made with the highest quality materials and design process that exceed the needs and expectations of most customers.

About Shellback Tactical, Inc.

Shellback Tactical sells a wide variety of tactical gear and equipment to law enforcement and military organizations including rifle plate carriers, tactical belts, armor carriers, shooter drop legs, tactical seat caddies, tactical clothing and much more. Those interested in learning more about this company can visit the website at shellbacktactical.com or email gear@shellbacktactical.com. Watch the Shellback promotional video on YouTube.